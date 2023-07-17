A woman employee working at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was assaulted by another woman on July 17. According to reports, an argument broke out when the toll plaza employee sought identity cards from occupants of a car to give an exemption from toll fee. The argument escalated and a woman entered the toll booth and pulled hair of the employee, identified as Sonam. She went on to assault Sonam and pushed her off her chair. A video of the assault is now going viral on social media. It remains unclear if a complaint was lodged or a case was registered. Video: Toll Plaza Staff Thrashed With Sticks After Asking For Payment in Greater Noida, Three Arrested.

Employee of Toll Plaza Assaulted in Greater Noida:

Greater Noida: Woman toll plaza employee brutally thrashed for demanding payment, video goes viral.#ViralVideo #TollPlaza #GreaterNoida pic.twitter.com/o2IpX9Pmtp — Jyoti Parkash Daloutra (@daloutra32763) July 17, 2023

Greater Noida: Female toll plaza employee badly assaulted by another woman after requesting payment of toll fee. This incident occurred at 6 a.m. in the morning, wherein the accused had an argument with the toll plaza woman...Villages closer to the toll...: @priyanktripathi pic.twitter.com/a6TaYNsUg5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 17, 2023

