Uttar Pradesh: Tiger Attack Claims 4th Victim in Pilibhit Reserve

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pilibhit (UP), March 31: Big cat near the Mala forest range of Pilibhit tiger reserve has claimed its fourth victim -- a 28-year-old farmer. Krishna Rai of Mala Colony was killed by the tiger on Monday.

Defying the lockdown rules, villagers thronged the spot in a large number and protested against the 'negligence' on the part of the PTR administration in providing them protection from tiger attacks. Tiger Attack in Maharashtra: Big Cat Injures Three People in Bhandara, Video Goes Viral.

Gajraula SHO Jai Veer Singh "The tiger attacked Rai on his neck and trachea, killing him on the spot. We are trying to pacify the agitated villagers."

Pilibhit Sadar tehsildar Vivek Kumar Mishra, who also visited the spot, announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the victim.

This is the fourth death in the tiger attack this year.

Earlier, this month, a 50-year-old woman Ramoli Sarkar of the same village was killed by a tiger on March 21.