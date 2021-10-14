Lucknow, October 14: Two people died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a chemical factory on Tuesday at Site 5 industrial area of Kasna in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. Reports inform that four workers were hired by a contractor to clean a tank at the factory. However, they were not provided any safety gear, alleged one of the workers. Meanwhile, a case as been registered against the contractor and the factory owner under relevant sections of the IPC and investigation is underway. Uttar Pradesh: 4 People Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas Released by Dung Cakes in Rajpur Kesaria Village.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Rambhes and Pankaj, along with two others were asked by a contractor to clean the tank. When they entered the tank they allegedly faced difficulty in breathing. Following which two of them fainted and were rushed to a hospital, however the duo died. Another worker claimed, "They died after inhaling poisonous gases just because the contractor forced us to work without a safety mask and gear,” as reported by the Hindustan Times. Hyderabad: Plumber Dies After Inhaling Toxic Fumes While Cleaning Drainage Pipeline at Airport.

SHO, Kasna police station, Sudhir Kumar said, "We have detained the contractor in this case. The factory owner has given Rs 8.77 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased victim. It is not clear if the factory owner was directly involved in engaging workers to clean the tank. We are investigating the matter,"as reported by the HT. A case has been filed under section 304-A and section 284 of the IPC in the matter and investigation is underway.

