Sultanpur, June 21: In a shocking incident, two prisoners were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district jail compound on Wednesday. The deceased inmates have been identified as Karia Pasi and Manoj. Both were in jail on charges of murder and both belong to Amethi district. UP Shocker: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Dies by Suicide Later in Sultanpur.

District Magistrate Jasjeet Kaur and SP Somen Barma reached the jail on getting information of the incident. Forensic teams and dog squad were also called in to assist in investigation. UP Shocker: Youth Mercilessly Beaten With Iron Rod on Agra Road, Robbed of Rs 4,500 by Two in Public View (Watch Video).

The bodies have been sent for the postmortem and other inmates are being questioned. The state government has ordered a probe into the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).