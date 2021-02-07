Dehradun, February 7: A massive flood wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli following an avalanche near the Rishiganga power project at the Reni village of the district. The incident took place near the Reni village, which is 26 km far from Joshimath area. Around 100-150 casualties are feared in flood. The Dhauliganga river got flooded and destroyed many houses situated at the river banksides. Three bodies have been recovered so far near NTPC site in Chamoli. A total of nine bodies have been recovered so far.

SS Deswal, DG ITBP said, "It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site. Of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river. Search operation underway. 250 ITBP personnel are present at site, Indian Army team to reach soon." A Border Roads Organisation bridge near Malari ahead of Joshimath area has been washed away by floods. Director General BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary has instructed officials to reinstate it at the earliest possible.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out rescue operations. NDRF has already moved from Dehradun to Joshimath. SN Pradhan, DG NDRF, said, "We are organising airlift for 3-4 more teams from Delhi to Dehradun onwards to Joshimath." There are over 200 ITBP personnel involved in the rescue operation.

Water Level in Dhauliganga River Rises:

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Indian Army headquarters are monitoring the situation The Indian Army has also deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government and NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in the coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration. Six columns of the Army (around 600 personnel) are moving towards the flood-affected areas.

Statement by Amit Shah:

#WATCH | 3 NDRF teams have reached there. More teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. ITBP jawans are also there. I assure people of Uttarakhand that Modi govt stands with them in this difficult time. All help will be extended: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lYxOhr8T2Y — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

According to the ITBP, the river water breached the reservoir at around 10 am which resulted in the flooding in Dhauliganga -- one of the six source streams of the Ganges river. Several labourers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were feared missing after a glacier broke.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took stock of the situation. Rawat said, “I have spoken to Union Home Secretary, and I will speak to Home Minister soon. They have assured all possible help.” PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Uttarakhand CM and reviewed the situation.

