Dehradun, February 7: Massive flooding was reported from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district following glacier break in the region on Sunday. The disaster has been reported from Joshimath area of the hill state. According to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash, around 100-150 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district. The ITBP informed that a massive flood in Dhauliganga was seen near Reni village, where some water body flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to cloudburst or breaching of reservoir. Several casualties have been feared and hundreds of ITBP personnel have been rushed for rescue. Helpline numbers have been issued for people stranded in affected areas. The numbers are- Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486.

The Rishiganga Power Project also has been damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. The Chamoli Police said that people living on the bank of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest. The water level in Dhauliganga river in Uttarakhand rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. Uttarakhand Tourism: Triyuginarayan Temple Situated 1,980m Above Sea Level Is a Hidden Treasure.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A massive flood in Dhauliganga seen near Reni village, where some water body flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to cloudburst or breaching of reservoir. Casualties feared. Hundreds of ITBP personnel rushed for rescue: ITBP pic.twitter.com/c4vcoZztx1 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash to ANI pic.twitter.com/JoR76lWEAb — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

In the wake of the disaster that has been reported on Sunday, Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and superintendent of police have left for the spot. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that a disaster has been reported from Chamoli district and the district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation.

The Chief Minister urged people not to pay attention to any kind of rumours and asserted that the government is taking all necessary steps. Rawat informed that people are being evacuated from the areas near Alkananda. As a precautionary measure, flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied.

