Dehradun, February 8: In a major tragedy on Sunday, a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. According to reports, eight bodies have been recovered and several continue to be still missing.

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district, said the Indian Air Force's initial report. Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 9 Bodies Recovered, Over 150 Still Missing; All We Know So Far.

An overnight rescue operation took place to retrieve the dead bodies and rescue people stuck in the tunnel. SDRF members waited for the level of the Mandakini river to lower, to commence rescue operations for the people who're stranded in the tunnel near the Tapovan Dam in Chamoli on Sunday.

Uttarakhand: SDRF removes the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam, watch video:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: SDRF removes the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to carry out the further rescue operation. Latest visuals from the site. 8 bodies have been recovered in the rescue operation so far. (Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/TSkzSgnI2N — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

A canine squad was also deployed to carry out the search operation near Tapovan dam in Chamoli.

Uttarakhand: Canine squad also deployed to carry out the search operation near Tapovan dam in Chamoli. A flash flood hit the area yesterday. (Pic Source: NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan) pic.twitter.com/gwIS8w8dVN — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

Leaders across the world expressed their condolences over the tragic event.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, "Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time."

Sharing similar thoughts, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal said, "We are saddened by the news of death and missing of many individuals due to flash flood caused by an avalanche in #Uttarakhand. We express deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and pray for the safety of those missing."

The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General also assured help to India in this moment of great loss. The statement said, "Secretary-General is deeply saddened by reported loss of life & dozens missing following the glacier burst & subsequent flooding in Uttarakhand. He expresses his deep condolences to families of victims and to people and the Government of India. The United Nations stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts if necessary."

