Dehradun, July 18: Amid the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in India, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary on Saturday morning announced a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital. However, he added that essential services including operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural & construction activities, liquor shops, and hotels will continue to operate.

Issuing the latest government order, the Chief Secretary said, "Complete lockdown on Saturdays & Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital except for essential services including operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural & construction activities, liquor shops, and hotels." Uttarakhand to Impose Lockdown on Saturdays And Sundays, Detailed Guidelines to be Issued Soon, Says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Here's what the Chief Secretary said:

Complete lockdown on Saturdays & Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital except for essential services including operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural & construction activities, liquor shops, and hotels: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/MRCtuo3ex8 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

Earlier on Friday, state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had already announced to impose lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state. However, he mentioned that the detailed guidelines on the same will be issued soon. According to the Union Health Ministry's website, a total of 3982 COVID-19 cases have been reported in state till now, out of which 2995 recovered, while 50 died. Meanwhile, 937 coronavirus cases are still active.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).