Dehradun, August 23: The personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) walked for 40 km, for 15 hours, carrying a woman on stretcher in bid to save her life. The heroic rescue was reported from Uttarakhand, where a woman residing in a remote village had met a severe accident. Her condition was reported to stable on Sunday. ITBP Statement on 74th Independence Day Eve Says Its Troops Were Involved in '17-20 Hours Standoff' at Some Places.

The woman is a resident of a remote village in Lapsa region of Munsiyari division in Pithoragarh district. She had met an accident on August 20, which had fractured her leg. Due to no medical help available, her situation deteriorated which forced the villagers to raise an alarm.

Watch Video of ITBP Jawans Braving All Odds

#WATCH: ITBP jawans travelled 40-km on foot for 15 hours carrying an injured woman on a stretcher from a remote village, Lapsa to Munsyari in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand yesterday. During this journey, they crossed flooded nullahs & landslide-prone areas: ITBP pic.twitter.com/kTycp5IizR — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

In bid to save her life, choppers were earlier flown to the village but no landing spot was available due to the incessent rainfall. 25 ITBP jawans of the nearest border post were then sent to the village to rescue her.

They travelled 22 km on foot to reach the village, and subsequently carried the woman on a stretcher for another 40 km to reach Munsyari, where she was rushed to the hospital. During the journey, they braved all odds by crossing flooded nullahs and areas that are prone to landslide during the Monsoon.

