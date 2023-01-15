Pune, January 15: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule's saree accidentally caught fire during an event in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday. In a statement, Sule later said that she is safe and there was no reason to worry. Supriya Sule’s Saree Catches Fire in Pune, NCP MP Unhurt (Watch Video).

The Baramati MP was at an event in Hinjawadi to inaugurate a karate competition, when her saree caught fire while she was garlanding a small statute of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A video of the incident shows the NCP leader's saree accidentally touching a lamp kept on a table while she garlanded the statute.

Video of Incident:

"At the inauguration of a karate competition, my saree accidentally caught fire. However, the fire was doused in time. Request all wellwishers, citizens, party workers, and leaders not to worry as I am safe," Sule said in a statement.