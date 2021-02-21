Ahmednagar, February 21: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 a week after he was tested positive for the deadly virus. Rupani had tested positive for coronavirus on February 15. He was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in the state. The hospital had released a health bulletin that said Rupani's condition was stable.

On February 14, the Gujarat CM had collapsed on the stage while giving an election speech in Vadodara. Following the incident, Rupani was taken to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad by a chartered plane. He was campaigning for the upcoming election for local bodies in six Municipal corporations, scheduled for February 21.

Here's the tweet:

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tests negative for COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the disease on February 15. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/PCrBktP0PX — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

On February 15, the COVID-19 RT-PCR test sample was collected from Rupani. The results showed that Rupani has tested positive for the virus. Reports had informed that Rupani would be kept in quarantine for two weeks and treated for COVID-19.

As per Covid-19 protocol, Rupani will not be allowed any visitors and there will be health check-ups done twice a day to study his condition. All those who came in contact with the CM will need to get tested.

