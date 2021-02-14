Vadodara, February 14: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage on Sunday while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara, BJP leaders said. Rupani was given first aid on the stage. He was later seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own. This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.

"The chief minister collapsed while he was addressing the public meeting. His security guards caught hold of him when he fell. He was given first aid and is being taken to airport from where he will go to a hospital in Ahmedabad," BJP leader Bharat Danger told a news channel.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Gujarat chief minister (CM) Vijay Rupani on Sunday evening collapsed while addressing a public gathering at Mehsananagar crossroads in Nizampura area of Vadodara pic.twitter.com/G5PIXFTqut — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) February 14, 2021

"Rupani's health was not proper for the last two days, but instead of cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagar on Saturday and in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to go ahead," Danger said, adding that Rupani is fine now.

Elections to six municipal corporations including Vadodara will be held on February 21 while those for municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

