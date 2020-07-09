New Delhi, July 9: Dreaded don Vikas Dubey was arrested on Thursday, following a week-long extensive search operation, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. A history sheeter with over 60 cases registered against him, Dubey turned the prime target of police forces in at least four states after he along with his men gunned down eight cops in Kanpur. Vikas Dubey, Gangster Involved in Killing of 8 Cops in Kanpur, Arrested in MP's Ujjain.

Since the shootout in Kanpur, Dubey was one the run. Over the past week, a number of his suspected accomplices were rounded up by the police. Five of his closest aides were gunned down in three separate encounters in the last six days.

From Kanpur Shootout to Dubey's Ujjain Temple Visit, Timeline of The Case

July 3: The Kanpur police conducted a post midnight raid at the premises of Dubey in Chaubeypur area of Bikru village. Personnel of the local police allegedly tipped him off, which led to Dubey's men launching indiscriminate fire at the cops who arrived at the location. Eight policemen were killed and Dubey along with his associates escaped.

July 4: The UP police confirmed that it had on Friday, hours after the shootout, gunned down two close aides of Dubey - Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey - in an encounter. Both of them were allegedly part of the group which killed the Kanpur policemen.

July 5: Dayashankar Agnihotri alias Kallu, the main aide of Dubey, has been arrested during an encounter in Kanpur. He was also stated to be part of the group which shot dead the cops.

July 6: Bounty on head of Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakh by the UP DGP's Office in bid to expedite information related to his whereabouts.

July 7: Three more aides of Dubey were arrested from Bikru region of Kanpur by the police.

July 8: Babban Shukla, known as the "shadow" of Dubey, was killed in a police encounter in Etawah region. Three close aides of Dubey were also arrested from Faridabad in Haryana.

July 9: Prabhat Mishra, one of the three men arrested a day earlier, was killed in Kanpur while "attempting to escape police custody". Bahua Dubey, another associate of the gangster, was killed in a separate encounter in Etawah region.

July 9 - Ujjain: Vikas Dubey was identified by guards at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, who called and handed him over to the local police. The gangster identified himself on camera shouting: "Main Vikas Dubey hu, Kanpurwala".

Dubey was taken to an unspecified location for medical examination. Details related to his arrest would be shared by the MP police later today, said a senior official. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while congratulating his police force, said he has officially conveyed to UP CM Yogi Adityanath about Dubey's arrest. The gangster, with over 60 cases including several murders, would be handed over to a team of UP STF that would be arriving in Madhya Pradesh.

