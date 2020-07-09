New Delhi, July 9: Gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur last week, was arrested in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, reports said on Thursday. The arrest came a day after three of his close aides were apprehended by the police from Faridabad region in Haryana.

According to the preliminary reports, Dubey was held at the Mahakali temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived in wee hours of the day for worship. The temple security guards, after doubting the "fake identity card" shown by him, took him to the nearest Mahakal police station. Vikas Dubey's Close Aide Prabhat Mishra Shot Dead by UP Police After He 'Tried to Escape Custody'.

"Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police and interrogation is underway," Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector said.

Dubey, who was on run since July 3 following the ambush with Kanpur police, is charged in upto 60 cases including at least 18 cases of murders and attempt to murders. He is accused of being closely linked to several politicians, including legislators in the UP Assembly.

Vikas Dubey Arrested: ANI

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain, say UP Govt Sources pic.twitter.com/kyJGaiZNyF — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Visuals of Vikas Dubey After Arrest

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain; (Photo: Madhya Pradesh Police handout) pic.twitter.com/WvBwGGKVhO — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

"It is a big success for the police, Vikas Dubey is a cruel killer. Whole Madhya Pradesh police were on alert. He has been arrested from Ujjain Mahakal temple. We have informed Uttar Pradesh Police," said Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Minister.

Dubey's arrest came after the police gunned down three of his closest aides in separate encounters. Those killed have been identified as Prabhat Mishra, Bahua Dubey and Babban Shukla - considered as "shadow" of Dubey.

Bahua, along with Dubey, was also involved in the ambush past midnight on last Thursday. The fatal shootings, that led to the death of eight policemen, erupted after a team of cops attempted to raid Dubey's premises in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur.

Following the killing of cops, Dubey was on the run and could not be located. A coordinated search operation was also launched in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Delhi - the neighbouring areas where he was suspected to had fled.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, in the past week, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the immediate kin of all eight policemen killed in line of duty. He also assured of strictest action against all those involved in the killing of cops, including Dubey.

