Ujjain, July 9: Following the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey on Thursday morning by Madhya Pradesh police in Ujjain, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that for people who think that by taking refuge under Mahakal Temple, all the crimes will be washed away, they are mistaken.

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in the killing of eight policemen near Kanpur, was arrested on Thursday morning from Ujjain's Mahakal Temple. Chouhan also spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of Vikas Dubey from Ujjain. MP Police will hand over him to UP Police. Vikas Dubey Arrested: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says 'People Taking Refuge Under Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Can't Get Away With Any Crime'.

Here's what MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Vikas Dubey's arrest:

जिनको लगता है कि महाकाल की शरण में जाने से उनके पाप धूल जाएंगे उन्होंने महाकाल को जाना ही नहीं। हमारी सरकार किसी भी अपराधी को बख़्शने वाली नहीं है: मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (फाइल फोटो)

According to the preliminary reports, Dubey was held at the Mahakali temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived in wee hours of the day for worship. The temple security guards, after doubting the "fake identity card" shown by him, took him to the nearest Mahakal police station.

The Kanpur encounter is about the eight policemen were killed when they attempted to arrest Vikas Dubey from Bikru village in Chaubeypur area. He was absconding ever since the incident. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Police increased the reward on the head of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey to Rs 5 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).