Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Uttar Pradesh: Goods Train Derails at Outer Shikohabad Railway Station in Firozabad District

India IANS| Jun 14, 2020 08:09 AM IST
A+
A-
Uttar Pradesh: Goods Train Derails at Outer Shikohabad Railway Station in Firozabad District
Train Derails (Photo Credits: ANI/ Representational Image)

Firozabad, June 14:Three wagons of a goods train derailed at Outer Shikohabad railway station in Firozabad district following which rail traffic was disrupted for a few hours.

About 12 trains, running between Kanpur and Delhi, were affected by this accident on Saturday on the Delhi-Howrah route. There were, however, no reports of casualties.

Ajit Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, Prayagraj Division, said rail traffic was restored after the track on the route was cleared off the derailed wagons.

The goods train was coming from Firozabad to Shikohabad. The movement of several trains, including Jodhpur-Howrah Express, Gomti Express and Bihar Sampark Kranti was affected for hours due to the derailment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Derails Firozabad Goods Train Shikohabad Railway Station Uttar Pradesh
You might also like
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Body of Man Who Died Outside Government Office Dumped in Garbage Van Over COVID-19 Fear, 3 Cops, 4 Municipal Workers Suspended
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Body of Man Who Died Outside Government Office Dumped in Garbage Van Over COVID-19 Fear, 3 Cops, 4 Municipal Workers Suspended
UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here
Education

UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here
Tigress Mows 35-Year-Old Man to Death in Pilibhit, Angry Locals Attack Forest Staff
News

Tigress Mows 35-Year-Old Man to Death in Pilibhit, Angry Locals Attack Forest Staff
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Attacks Congress, Says ‘While Some Parties Confined to Family Frame, BJP an All-Embracing Family’
India

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Attacks Congress, Says ‘While Some Parties Confined to Family Frame, BJP an All-Embracing Family’
Malls to Remain Shut in Gurugram, Faridabad; No Order Received on Re-Opening of Malls in Delhi And UP, Says DLF
News

Malls to Remain Shut in Gurugram, Faridabad; No Order Received on Re-Opening of Malls in Delhi And UP, Says DLF
Kick Out Negativity and Bring In Positivity to Achieve Success: Dawood Mansoori
Auto

Kick Out Negativity and Bring In Positivity to Achieve Success: Dawood Mansoori
Uttar Pradesh Teacher Earns Rs 1 Crore in Salaries by Working at 25 Schools Simultaneously in 13 Months, Probe Launched
News

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Earns Rs 1 Crore in Salaries by Working at 25 Schools Simultaneously in 13 Months, Probe Launched
Pre-Monsoon Rains: IMD Issues 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall' Alert in Weather Update For East UP
News

Pre-Monsoon Rains: IMD Issues 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall' Alert in Weather Update For East UP
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement