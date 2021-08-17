During this year, coal/lignite PSUs of the Ministry of Coal have set an ambitious target under the “Go Greening” drive to cover 2385 hectares of area under bio-reclamation/plantation. The “Go Greening” drive is to be provided the right impetus through launch of the “Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021” on 19th August 2021 by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary affairs Shri Pralhad Joshiin the presence of Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve. It is expected that more than 300 plantation sites in and around coalfields across the country will be connected during the Abhiyan on 19ththrough live Video Conferencing.

Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2021, which is one of the key events of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in the coal sector, will surely bring environment sustainability in mining operations and help coal sector obtain social and environmental licence to operate, which will be very crucial in coming days when more mines will be opened up involving new players. Also, the Abhiyan is expected to sensitize and motivate the society and common people to take up more and more afforestation initiatives in their neighbouring areas.

India, as a fast emerging economy, faces the twin challenges of fulfilling its commitments for decarbonizing the energy sector on the one hand and on the other, meeting the country’s rising energy demand, which would primarily be reliant on coal due to its affordability and substantial indigenous availability. Thus, our coal sector has to play a very crucial role in the foreseeable future in fulfilling the country’s energy demand for meeting various developmental needs, at the same time, be responsible towards the environment and the society. In this backdrop, India’s coal sector has been taking several innovative initiatives to promote sustainable mining.

One of the key initiatives has been “Go Greening” drive in and around mining areas thereby not only ameliorating the local ecosystem but also creating additional carbon sink to mitigate the causes of climate change. Further, our coal companies are also aiming to achieve carbon neutrality through various environment friendly measures such as extensive plantation and adoption of clean coal technologies.

