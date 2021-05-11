New Delhi, May 11: As per the weather bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday, the country is unlikely to face heat wave condition during the next five days. Jammu and Kashmir is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on May 12, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 12 and May 13. Punjab is also likely to experience heavy rainfall on May 13. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

The northeastern states, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm during the next five days, while rest of the eastern India is likely to experience isolated to scattered rain, thundershower during the same time. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on May 11 and May 12, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 11 and May 12 and Gangetic West Bengal from May 11 to May 13.

The Western Himalayan Region is very likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm during next three to four days, and the north west Indian plains are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in the said duration. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

Kerala and Lakshadweep island are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 14 and May 15, while Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka. IMD has also advised fishermen against venturing out to the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area, Kerala coast from morning of May 13 and east central Arabian sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa and Maharashtra and Goa coasts from May 14.

