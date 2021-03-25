New Delhi, March 25: Heatwave conditions are expected to grip parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa during the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat, the Konkan region in Maharashtra and Goa will witness a rise in mercury levels till March 28, 2021. "No heatwave conditions over the country during next 4-5 days except Saurashtra & Kutch and Konkan & Goa where heatwave conditions are very likely at isolated pockets during March 25-27 and over north Gujarat region during March 27-28", the IMD release said. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

The IMD said that under the influence of strong lower level southwesterlies from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning and heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places over Northeast India from March 29- April 2 with maximum activity during March 30-31, 2021.

Giving details about the weather conditions in parts of India, the IMD said that a significant change in maximum temperatures was expected over most parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours and rise by 4-6°C over Northwest India during subsequent 3 days. Meanwhile, most parts of Central India would witness a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C and by 2-4°C over most parts of East, West and peninsular India during next 3-4 days.

