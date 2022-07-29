Mumbai, July 29: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh & Himachal Pradesh on July 29 and Uttarakhand from July 29-31.

The weather agency also said that a north-south trough is running from the North Interior Karnataka to the Comorin area across South Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu at lower tropospheric levels.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over Central, West, East, and South India during the next 3-4 days.

Besides, the weather bureau has also stated that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfalls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and West Uttar Pradesh on July 29; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh from July 29-31; over East Uttar Pradesh from July 29 to August 2.

"Isolated heavy falls very likely over Jharkhand on 30th; Bihar during 29th July – 02nd August; Gangetic West Bengal on 31st; Rayalaseema during 30th July – 02nd August, Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 31st July – 02nd August, Coastal Karnataka on 29th July & 01st-2nd August; over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka during 29th July – 02nd August and over Kerala & Mahe on 29th, 31st July-02nd August 2022," the IMD bulletin read.

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from July 31 to August 2. The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 5 days.

IMD stated that there will be no significant change and the maximum temperatures are very likely to be the same over the country during the next 5 days. "Light to moderate thunderstorm activity likely to continue at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan during next 3 days," it said.

