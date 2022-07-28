Google on Thursday pulled popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from Play Store in India. BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG. Google removed the game from its Play Store following an order from the Indian Government. PUBG was banned in India in 2021 along with other Chinese Apps over concerns regarding National Security.

