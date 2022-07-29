In a shocking incident, IndiGo's Kolkata-bound flight skidded while taxing for take-off in Jorhat yesterday. In a statement, the airline said that no passengers suffered injuries in the incident & a team was constituted to probe the incident. "During the initial inspection of the aircraft no abnormalities were observed," IndiGo airlines said.

