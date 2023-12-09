Kolkata, December 9: On the completion of the 100th day of their agitation on the streets in central Kolkata against the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, an eligible woman candidate adopted a unique method of protest by tonsuring her head on Saturday afternoon.

She tonsured her head in full public glare at the busy Esplanade crossing in central Kolkata as a mark of protest against thousands of eligible candidates being deprived from their legitimate jobs to make room for ineligible ones in lieu of cash. West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment Scam Case: ED Completes 19-Hour Marathon Raid, Conducts Search Operations, Seizes Several Documents.

Rashmani Patra broke down while shaving off her head and exhorted all political parties in the state to take up their cause by ensuring their legitimate jobs. "I appeal to all to get over narrow political spheres and solve our problems. Please get us our legitimate jobs," she said amid sobs.

Patra said that now she has sacrificed her hair but in the long term many like her might have to sacrifice their lives. "Probably the sacrifice of our lives would be an eye-opener for the government," she said.

An unprecedented reaction over the development had come from veteran Trinamool Congress leader and three-time party Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy, who is himself a retired professor of physics with one of the reported colleges in South Kolkata under the University of Calcutta. "What sort of drama is going on," Roy questioned.

His comment has evoked strong criticisms from the Opposition parties. "Saugata Roy, who calls himself a professor, has lost his basic sense of humanity and shame, which is evident from such a comment," said BJP leader and the party councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sajal Ghosh. West Bengal Teachers' Recruitment Scam Case: Calcutta High Court Directs CBI and ED to Submit List of 'Cash-for-Job' Candidates.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya said that those who are ridiculing the protesters are actually patronizing the corruption in school jobs. "The state government and ruling party have been active in shielding the corruption since the beginning," he added.

