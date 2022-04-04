Kolkata, April 4: Five persons, including four of a family, were killed in a road accident in West Bengal's East Burdwan district early Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 a.m near Jhinguti on Burdwan-Suri National Highway, when a stone-laden dumper truck collided with a toto. The victims were identified as Moinuddin Midya (36), Mamoni Santra (32), Ganga Santra (65), Seema Santra (40) and Saraswati Santra (59. Mumbai: Man Killed for Refusing to Give Money for Liquor in Versova, Eight Held.

While Moinuddin Midya was the toto driver, the remaining four victims belonged to the same family. According to district police officials, the speeding dumper truck was coming from Guskara and collided with the toto. All the people died on spot.

The district police personnel recovered the bodies and sent them to Burdwan Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem. The truck driver and his helper are absconding.

