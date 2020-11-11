Kolkata November 11 : A Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) activist was stabbed by a group of miscreants at Tukvar in West Bengals Darjeeling district on Tuesday evening, sources said.The victim, identified as Chetan Thapa, was brutally stabbed."Today one of our youth supporters was brutally assaulted by the goons of Bimal Gurung at Tukvar area on the day when a group of people opened their party office illegally as it was an attached property by the court. This attack was aimed to kill the youth but he luckily escaped and is now in the intensive care unit (ICU)," GJM President Binoy Tamang said. India News | Bimal Gurung's GJM Walks out of NDA, to Support TMC in 2021 Bengal Assembly Polls.

The current GJM chief said to the people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong that he broke away from a party which supported violence and an undemocratic process in 2017."I believe in non-violence as envisioned by the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. I would like to appeal to the people of the hills to stand against such acts of Bimal Gurung's party for disrupting peace in the hills," Tamang added. The GJM chief also demanded immediate arrest of all the people named in the FIR within 24 hours."We believe that law cannot be compromised... There is little chance to keep peace in Darjeeling," he said, adding that injured Chetan Thapa was referred to a Siliguri hospital at night.

