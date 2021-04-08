Ahmedabad, April 8: The Indian Railways is increasing the number of special trains to facilitate the passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim to maintain social distancing. The Western Railway on Wednesday announced to run two special trains from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu. These special trains will ply between Gandhidham - Nagercoil and Rajkot – Coimbatore. The booking for these trains will start from April 13, 2021.

According to the Western Railway, Train No. 06335 Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Special will run from Gandhidham every Friday from April 30. The train will leave Gandhidham station at 10:45 am and will reach Nagercoil on Sunday at 6:30 am. Train number 06336 Nagercoil-Gandhidham Weekly Special will originate from Nagercoil every Tuesday from April 27. The train will leave at 2:45 pm and will reach Gandhidham at 12:00 pm on Thursday. Indian Railways to Start all Passenger Trains, Local Trains and Passenger Special Trains from February 1, 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News Report.

Tweet by DRM Rajkot:

Tweet by DRM Ahmedabad:

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run additional special trains between Gandhidham - Nagarcoil and Rajkot - Coimbatore @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/AtUELEMmmO — DRM Ahmedabad (@drmadiwr) April 7, 2021

Similarly, a pair of special trains will ply Between Rajkot and Coimbatore. Train No. 06613 Rajkot-Coimbatore Weekly Special will run from Rajkot every Sunday from April 25. The train will leave Rajkot at 05:30 am and will reach Coimbatore at 21:30 pm on Monday. Train no. 06614 Coimbatore-Rajkot Weekly Special will leave Coimbatore every Friday at 12:15 pm from April 23. It will reach Rajkot at 5:50 on Saturday. People can book tickets online through IRCTC and as well through reservation counters.

Last month, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone extended the periodicity of 30 special trains to various destinations across the country for the convenience of passengers till June. The extension is in the months of April, May and June for trains with daily, weekly and bi-weekly frequency. Destinations include Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Yeshwantpur, Howrah, Tirupati, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Puducherry, Rameshwaram, Puri, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Gandhidham, Hatia and Ernakulam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2021 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).