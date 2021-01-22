New Delhi, January 22: Since the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is an outbreak of misinformation on the internet creating panic among people. Fake news is being spread on social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook. A message doing rounds these days claims that the Indian Railways will start all passenger trains, local trains and passenger special trains from February 1, 2021.

"Railways big announcement. From February 1, 2021, all passenger trains, local trains and passenger special trains will operate. Mumbai local will also operate," the message claims.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) investigated the claim and found it to be fake. No such announcement has been made by the Railway Ministry. Indian Railways Denies Media Reports of Hike in Passenger Fares, Calls News 'Baseless'.

Debunking the fake news, PIB Fact Check tweeted: “This claim is fake. @RailMinIndia Has not made any such announcement." Hence, the claim going viral is fake.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

Earlier this month, similar fake news was making rounds on social media claiming that Railways has hiked passenger fares. However, Indian Railways termed these reports as baseless.

