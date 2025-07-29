Mumbai, July 29: The Maharashtra government has introduced a new set of social media guidelines for its employees to ensure responsible online conduct and protect official information. Issued through a Government Resolution (GR) on Monday, July 28, the rules apply to all state government staff, including those in local bodies, public sector undertakings, and contractual roles. The guidelines emphasise responsible use of platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, WhatsApp, and others, aiming to prevent misuse or criticism of government policies. Maharashtra Government Issues Guidelines for Govt Officers and Employees on Use of Social Media To Avoid Spread of False Information.

Violations will attract disciplinary action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, and the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979. The government also outlines clear boundaries between personal and official social media usage. The move comes amid rising concerns over the misuse of social platforms by government personnel. So, what are the new social media guidelines for Maharashtra government employees? Let's know the do's and don'ts for using X, Instagram, WhatsApp and more.

Do’s and Don’ts for Maharashtra Government Employees on Social Media

Do’s:

Maintain separate personal and official social media accounts.

Use only approved apps like WhatsApp and Telegram for work-related communication.

Use official accounts only for government-related communication, with prior approval.

Highlight positive work or achievements (without self-praise) responsibly.

Hand over official social media accounts to successors upon transfer or retirement.

Use social media in line with the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

Don’ts:

Don’t criticise current or past policies of the state or central government.

Don’t use banned applications restricted by the state or Centre.

Don’t post designation, government logos, uniforms, or official vehicles/buildings on personal accounts.

Don’t upload, share, or forward any confidential documents without official permission.

Don’t post objectionable, defamatory, discriminatory, or hateful content.

Do not engage in self-praise or personal promotion on official social media handles.

The guidelines clearly state that only authorised officials can use official social media handles to promote government schemes or seek public participation, and that too with prior approval. Employees are also advised to avoid self-glorification on social media platforms. The government aims to maintain decorum, data security, and public trust through these regulations. Any breach will invite strict action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

