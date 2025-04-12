Chhatarpur, April 12: Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is reportedly building a Hindu village (Hindu Gaon) called "Hindu Gram" in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. It was learned that he performed a ceremony for the Hindu village (Hindu Gaon) on Wednesday, April 9, thereby marking the preparations for the construction of the first Hindu village near Bageshwar Dham. The Hindu Gaon, also called Hindu Gram, is likely to be built at a cost of INR 480 crore. While Dhirendra Shastri has laid the foundation of the "Hindu Gaon", let's know more about the "Hindu Gram" project.

According to reports, Hindu Gram (Hindu Gaon) will be the first Hindu village in the country which is likely to be ready within two years. Speaking about Hindu Gram, Dhirendra Shastri said that the dream of a Hindu nation starts from the Hindu home. He further said that the concept of a Hindu nation will be fulfilled only after Hindu homes, Hindu villages, Hindu districts, and Hindu states are established. So what is Hindu Gram all about? ‘Bhagwan Ki Kripa Hai Hamari Shaadi Nahi Hui’: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Calls Meerut Murder Case ‘Unfortunate’, Blames Western Influence (Watch Video).

All About Dhirendra Shastri's 'Hindu Gram' (Hindu Gaon)

As stated above, Hindu Gram will be India's first Hindu village. Developed within the premises of Bageshwar Dham, the Hindu Gram or Hindu Gaon will accommodate nearly 1,000 families. The land where the village is to be built for followers of Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma will be provided by the Bageshwar Dham Janseva Committee. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also said that the entry of non-Hindus will be prohibited in the Hindu village (Hindu Gram).

According to news reports, construction work for Hindu Gram has already begun, with one block already completed and the second block under way. It is also reported that three multi-storey buildings will be completed before the monsoon season, with each building having three floors and consisting of 24 one-BHK flats. Booking for the same has already begun, and the first person to book a flat was an American NRI.

Know the Cost of 'Hindu Gram' Flats and Other Details

The Hindu Gram project is being built at an INR 480 crore cost and will have 1,000 flats. The cost of the flats has also been announced. As per the announcement, flats on the ground floor will cost INR 18 lakh, on the first floor INR 16 lakh, and on the second floor INR 15 lakh each. It is also learned that those who book the flat in the first Hindu village will get the house on an agreement of 30 years. ‘Me Aapki Shaadi Me Aauga’: PM Narendra Modi Promises To Attend Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s Wedding, Video Goes Viral.

However, those who want the house for a lifetime will have to pay INR 5 lakh extra to make a 99-year agreement. Meanwhile, questions also arose as to why a separate Hindu village is being built while the whole village has 100 per cent Hindu occupancy. However, there are a few conditions that must be met while taking a house in Hindu Gram. These include not reselling the flat and not putting it on rent either.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).