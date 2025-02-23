Today, February 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Madhya Pradesh's Garha village at the invitation of Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. During the event, PM Narendra Modi and Pandit Dhirendra Shastri also addressed the people gathered. A video going viral on social media shows PM Narendra Modi promising to attend Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's wedding. PM Modi's remark came after Pandit Dhirendra Shastri said that Prime Minister Modi met his mother and told her, "I have your Mann Ki Baat slip, you want to get your son married". PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Cancer Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham, Praises Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s Efforts (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Promises to Attend Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's Wedding

