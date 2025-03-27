Reacting to the shocking Meerut murder case, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri commented on the viral blue drum reels, saying, “Bharat mein neela drum bahut viral hai, bahut se pati sadme mein hain.” The reference comes after Saurabh Rajput’s wife and her boyfriend allegedly dismembered his body and sealed it in a blue drum. Shastri also joked about being unmarried, saying, “Bhagwan ki kripa hai hamari shaadi nahi hui.” He called the murder “unfortunate” and blamed Western influence and extramarital affairs for family breakdowns. He urged Indians to follow Shri Ramcharitmanas for a cultured family system. Blue Drum Sales Drop in Meerut After Saurabh Rajput Murder Case, Traders Say 'Nobody Is Buying It' Following Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla's Heinous Acts (Watch Videos).

Dhirendra Shastri on Saurabh Rajput Murder Case

#WATCH | Meerut, UP | On the Meerut murder case, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri said, "The Meerut case is unfortunate. In the present society, the declining family system, the advent of Western culture and married men or women engaged in affairs are destroying families...… pic.twitter.com/ULalTXvTj5 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2025

