Mumbai, August 14: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandok (Saaniya Chandhok), the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The private ceremony reportedly took place on August 13, with close family and friends in attendance. While neither the Tendulkars nor the Ghai family have officially confirmed the engagement, media outlets have widely reported the news.

The event has sparked curiosity about Saaniya’s family, particularly her grandfather, Ravi Ghai, a well-known name in Mumbai’s hospitality and food industry. As chairman of the Graviss Group, he has overseen iconic ventures like the InterContinental Hotel at Marine Drive and The Brooklyn Creamery. With a legacy rooted in the famous Kwality Ice Cream brand, many have been left wondering about Ravi Ghai, so let's know all about Arjun Tendulkar's rumoured grandfather-in-law. Arjun Tendulkar Engaged to Saaniya Chandhok? Report About Sachin Tendulkar’s Son’s Engagement Goes Viral.

Who Is Ravi Ghai?

Ravi Ghai is a prominent Mumbai-based businessman and the chairman of the Graviss Group, a conglomerate with significant ventures in hospitality and the food industry. He is best known for managing iconic properties such as the Natraj Hotel, now known as the InterContinental Hotel at Marine Drive and for launching popular brands like The Brooklyn Creamery. An alumnus of Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, Ghai took over the family business legacy from his father, Iqbal Krishan Ghai, in 1967. Under his leadership, the group expanded its footprint in India and the SAARC region, including introducing the Baskin-Robbins franchise. Sachin Tendulkar Rings Iconic Bell at Lord’s Cricket Ground Ahead of Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pics and Video).

Over the decades, he has held multiple positions, including Non-Executive Chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd, and directorships in entities such as Kwality Read Estates Pvt Ltd and Perfect Livestock LLP. Ghai has also played a crucial role in mentoring the next generation of the family. Recently, a legal dispute arose within the family over control of Graviss Hospitality, with allegations of forgery and financial mismanagement involving his son, Gaurav Ghai.

Ravi Ghai's Net Worth

Ravi Ghai’s Graviss Group is a major player in the hospitality and food sectors. Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited generated INR 624 crore in revenue for FY23–24 and a CAGR of 20% in the past year. The family also owns Mumbai’s InterContinental Hotel and operates popular brands like The Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin-Robbins in India. While there are no publicly confirmed estimates of Ravi Ghai’s personal net worth, his holdings in hospitality, licensing, and food ventures indicate substantial wealth.

