In a significant development, Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is reportedly engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. Notably, the Ghai family has strong ties in the hospitality and food industries, with ownership of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery – a popular dessert brand. According to a report by India Today, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok got engaged privately. The report claimed that close friends and family from both sides attended the engagement ceremony of Arjun and Saaniya. However, neither Arjun’s family nor Saaniya’s has confirmed the engagement yet. Yograj Singh on Arjun Tendulkar Viral Video: 'Woh Koyla Hi Hai' Says Yuvraj Singh's Father on Sachin Tendulkar Son's Future in Cricket, Leaves Fans Stumped!

Arjun Tendulkar represents Goa in domestic cricket and has played in the Indian Premier League for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The 25-year-old started his domestic career with Mumbai during the 2020/21 season. He played his maiden T20 match against Haryana. Before making his domestic debut, Arjun Tendulkar had played for Mumbai at the junior level. The all-rounder earned a place in the Indian U19 squad as well. Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Tendulkar Picks Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy, Achieves Feat During Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh Match.

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, moved to Goa in the 2022/23 season, where the 25-year-old made his First-Class and List A debuts. In First-Class cricket, Arjun has played 17 matches and amassed 532 runs with the help of one century and two fifties. The left-arm pacer has scalped 37 wickets. In the Indian Premier League, Arjun has played five matches and claimed three wickets till now.

As per India Today, Saaniya Chandok hails from Mumbai, and she is a granddaughter of a noted business family. The Ghai family has a strong background in the hospitality and food industries. As per the official Indian government records (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), Saaniya is a designated partner and director of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai.

