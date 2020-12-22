New Delhi, December 22: Cold wave conditions prevailed across North India while the minimum temperature dropped by 1-2 degrees Celsius over most parts. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature has fallen over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. Giving details about the cold wave conditions in North India, the IMD said that parts of Punjab and Uttarakhand continued to reel under cold conditions with residents feeling the winter chills during morning and evening hours.

In its weather bulletin, the IMD informed that the minimum temperature increased by 1-2 degrees Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Vidarbha region. The weather agency said there will be no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over plains of Northwest & adjoining Central India during next 2 days. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

Dense to very dense fog is likely in some parts over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on December 22 and dense fog on December 23. The IMD said that the current spell of severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha during next 24 hours and with lesser severity during subsequent 24 hours. "No large change in minimum temperatures over West India during next 24 hours and then gradual rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during subsequent 2 days over the region. Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over Northeast India during next 2 days", the IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).