New Delhi, November 18: India Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, released guidelines in respect of Cold Wave/Frost. The department has advised the people to keep essential supplies such as food, medicines, energy light ready and stock adequate winter clothing before the cold wave sets in. It asked people to follow weather information and security procedure by the government agencies. It also advised people to stay indoors, wear multiple layers of clothing to protect against the cold wave and keep themselves dry. Winter Could Be Colder This Season Due to Prevailing La Nina Conditions, Says IMD DG.

Special attention should be paid to senior citizens and children. People are advised to be careful about the use of room heaters and avoid burning coal for heating purposes. It also advises against being exposed to cold for long time. Watch out for the symptoms of frostbite such as numbness, paleness, do not massage the frostbitten area and consult the doctor is it worsens. It also warned against Hypothermia, which is caused by excessive exposure to cold wave, which causes difficulty in breathing, speaking, lack of sleep, muscle stiffness etc. It needs immediate medical treatment. People are advised to follow NDMA App on FAST for basic first aid. Temperature in Delhi and Adjoining Areas to Drop by 3-4 Degrees From Tomorrow: IMD.

Read the Tweet by Indian Meteorological Department Here:

Do's and Don'ts for common people in respect of Cold Wave/Frost pic.twitter.com/i9tL0soqM0 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 18, 2020

The cold wave is harmful for agriculture as well. It damages crops and affect its yield. To protect the crop mixture of Bordeaux or Cooper Oxi-Chloride should be sprayed. Application of phosphorus and potassium fertilizers and adequate irrigation also helps in saying the yield from cold wave or frost. Farmers are advised to cultivate frost resistant crops during the season. Mixed cropping of tomatoes, brinjal etc is also encouraged. Building wind shields or shelters to break the speed of cold wave helps in protecting the crop too.

Animals and live stock requires more food during the season to keep them warm. Animal shelters are advised to be covered from all the sides during night to avoid any exposure to the cold wave. Use of high quality food or pastures and high fat supplements is required to keep the livestock healthy during the cold wave.

