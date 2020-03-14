Yasin Malik, Six Others Charged by NIA Court in Murder of Four IAF Personnel in 1990

JKLF CHief Yasin Malik (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Jammu, March 14: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu charged Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in a case related to the killing of Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Ravi Khanna and three others in 1990. According to reports, six other people were also charged in the case. JKLF Chief Yasin Malik Shifted to Hospital For Treatment From Tihar Jail, Confirms Kin.

Apart from Malik, other six people are - Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias Nalka, Nana ji alias Saleem, Javed Ahmed Zargar and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi. According to a report published in the Indian Express, the six accused were charged for the attempt to kill the IAF personnel. The charges were framed against each of them separately for the delineated offences. IAF Personnel Killing: Hearing Adjourned, Yasin Malik to Be Presented Through Video-conferencing.

The court also directed jail authorities to produce JKLF chief and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi through a video conferencing. The hearing will resume on Monday. The order by Special NIA judge Subhash Gupta stated, “Besides prosecution witnesses, sufficient grounds exist in drawing the presumption that the accused prima facie have committed officers under Sections 302, 307 RPC, Section 3(3) and Section 4(1) of TADA Act 1987 and Section 7/26 of Arms Act 1959 read with Section 120-B of Ranbir Penal Code.”

On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were killed by JKLF terrorists. Malik was chargesheeted by the CBI before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in the case. Malik has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.