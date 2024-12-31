New Delhi, December 31: India’s rise in the global arena, over the past decade, has been widely recognized and praised by world leaders, economists as well as global institutions. Guided by PM Modi’s visionary leadership, India has cemented its position as a global powerhouse. In 2024, the world acknowledged India’s pivotal role as a growth engine, a technological innovator and a leader in sustainability.

This success is not only evident in 2024 but has been echoed in global statements over the past few years.

For instance in 2021, Mark Widmar, the CEO of First Solar said that every country should do what India was doing with climate change. In 2017, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that PM Modi is always very receptive, he is open, he is very smart. In 2023, Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holdings lauded PM Modi's leadership and said that under his stewardship, India's private sector grew tremendously especially in the world of infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing.

The global voices reflect a common thought - India, under PM Modi’s leadership, is not only achieving rapid progress but is also setting standards for the rest of the world.

What corporate giants said about India and its progress

Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motors

In the past 10 years, under the strong leadership and constant support of PM Modi, for manufacturing industries, the Indian automobile market has been expanding steadily. As a result, India has become the third-largest automobile market in the world. Thanks to PM Modi’s progressive approach and India’s growth.

Borge Brende, WEF President

We think, in the coming decade, we can be speaking about a $10 trillion economy, at least in the coming two decades. India has been at the forefront due to the digital economy and the export of services. This is a very sweet spot for India. India is growing very fast. There's a lot of interest in India.

Ling Hai, President, International Markets at Mastercard

If you look at the fundamentals like demographics, easing inflation, spending power, export, service sector, a lot of things are going strong for India.

Marc Benioff, CEO, Salesforce

The world is moving into 'the Indian era' and the country presents exciting opportunities. And you know it's a very exciting opportunity.

Thomas Dohmke, CEO, GitHub

When I compare India back then and today, there's incredible energy; things are moving and evolving. There was no Metro then, and now we have multiple lines. The airport is phenomenal, modern and clean. I think that is also a reflection of what's happening in the software industry. There are a huge number of software developers already in India.

Jamie Dimon, CEO, JP Morgan

They've opened bank accounts for 700 million people, and payments are being processed smoothly. Their education system and infrastructure are remarkable, lifting the entire country because of one just and tough man.

George Kapsch, Chairman and Global CEO of the Kapsch Group

India is doing very well now, and we are keen to enter the market. We tried several years ago and weren't that successful, but this time we believe it's the right moment with the right partners

Martin Sorell, Executive Chairman, S4 Capital

PM Modi is the ultimate master of branding and branding countries. He has done a superb job on positioning India.

Christopher J. Elias, Foundation President, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Other countries can use India's successful digital public infrastructure model to help achieve their healthcare and other development goals. One area of particular accomplishment in India that I think can be a good model for the world to follow is digital public infrastructure that has helped achieve a lot of progress in financial services, health etc.

Dennis Francis, President, UNGA

India has been able to lift 800 million people out of poverty over the last five or six years simply by the use of a smartphone.” He emphasized that rural farmers in India, who never had a relationship with a banking system, are now able to transact all their businesses on their smartphone. They pay their bills and they receive payments for orders. 800 million people lifted out of poverty because there is a high level of internet penetration in India and almost everyone has a cell phone.

Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam

Over the past 10 years, under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, one of the top powers with a significant global role, and has made its mark.

Gita Gopinath, IMF, Deputy Managing Director

India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, and is set to be among the top three global economic powers soon.” She said that she is hopeful of India becoming the third-largest economy by 2027.

Paul Romer, Nobel Laureate in Economics

Aadhaar is the most important technological system in the world right now. I think one of the first things is that the other countries in the Digital South should say to themselves, if India can do it, we can do it too. Countries need to have the confidence and the ambition to try something that hasn't been tried before, the way India did by creating the Aadhaar number.

Tim Cook, CEO Apple

In recent years, India has become one of the handful of countries and regions where Apple has established new revenue benchmarks. After more than 15 years since the unveiling of the first iPhone, the device remains as the most coveted brand in personal technology in India.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia

India is home of some of the world's greatest computer scientists. So, this is great opportunity. Artificial Intelligence is also a new industry, a new manufacturing industry that is very important and so I'm looking forward to partner with India in a very deep way to make that possible.

PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan

It is fitting that the launch of the International Year of Cooperatives is taking place in India, as there is no better country that exemplifies the enormous transformative power of collective action. The Indian cooperative movement has been spectacularly successful, uplifting millions of people from poverty and enhancing their prosperity.

World leaders’ views on India’s leadership

Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana

It is our greatest honor to have you here. You are a champion among leaders. You have led incredibly. PM Modi’s leadership is an incredible light for the developing world. "You have shown light to the developing world and created development metrics and frameworks that many are adopting in their own country," he added.

President Putin

In all the sectors of the Russian Federation, including in high-tech ones, there is an acute need to expand the opportunities to sell and export their products. I know that Prime Minister Modi has a similar program Make in India, and this is a very similar program to ours, and we would be ready to place our manufacturing sites in India also.

USA President-elect Donald Trump

PM Modi (India), he's a friend of mine and also the nicest human being. Before him being appointed as the Prime Minister, India was very unstable. On the outside, he looks like he's your father. He is the nicest and a total killer.

Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam

We believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in his third consecutive term will continue to bring more benefits to the Indian people, achieve even more splendour of successes in the future and achieve Viksit Bharat 2047.

President Joe Biden

The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different.

Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay

I am happy because whenever I come to India, I get a chance to meet my “Bade Bhai” (Big Brother) PM Modi. From global heads of state to leaders in technology and business, the consensus is clear - PM Modi’s leadership has been instrumental in redefining India’s global image, fostering international partnerships and steering the nation toward a brighter future.

