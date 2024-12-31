Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of remarkable moments from 2024, sharing glimpses of his eventful year through a curated photo collection on his official website, narendramodi.in. From offering prayers during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to capturing a selfie with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit, the pictures document a year marked by significant milestones. Highlights include his victory celebration at the BJP Headquarters after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, scuba diving in the submerged city of Dwarka, and meeting Pope Francis during the G7 Outreach Session. The collection also features his visit to Lakshadweep and a key moment with QUAD leaders in Wilmington, US, reflecting his multifaceted role on domestic and global platforms. ‘Mera Bharat Badh Raha’: In a Poetic Style, PM Narendra Modi Wishes New Year 2025 to Aspirational India.

PM Narendra Modi’s Year Ender 2024

Iconic moments of 2024! From global milestones to key national triumphs, dive into PM @narendramodi’s journey throughout the year.https://t.co/jmjrVMXMh0 — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 31, 2024

