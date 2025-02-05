The Supreme Court recently ruled that a woman is entitled to claim maintenance under Section 125 of the Cr.P.C. from her second husband, even if her first marriage was not legally dissolved. The apex court clarified that a formal decree of dissolution is not mandatory. "If the woman and her first husband mutually agreed to separate, the absence of a legal divorce does not prevent her from seeking maintenance from her second husband," the Supreme Court said. The bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma observed while granting relief to the woman allowing her appeal against the Telangana High Court's order to deny her maintenance under Section 125 Cr.P.C. from her second husband just because her marriage with the first husband was not legally dissolved. Supreme Court Orders Assam Govt to Deport 63 Declared Foreigners Within Two Weeks.

Woman Is Entitled To Claim Maintenance From Her Second Husband

