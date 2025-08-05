The acrimonious matrimonial battle in which a woman demanded a BMW and INR 12 crore alimony has ended. Supreme Court Justice K Vinod Chandran today, August 5, said that they have injuncted both parties from filing proceedings against each other. "Divorce has been granted. The flat in Mumbai granted to the wife," he said. Justice Chandran further said that the flat in Mumbai will be given by executing a gift deed. On a lighter note, CJI BR Gavai said that apart from the two parking spaces that come with the flat, give two BMWs also, to which Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan noted that they are no longer there. 'Why Don't You Work Also?': Courtroom Exchange Between CJI BR Gavai and Woman Demanding Flat in Mumbai and INR 12 Crore As Maintenance in Alimony Goes Viral.

The Flat in Mumbai Shall Be Given by Executing a Gift Deed, Says Justice Chandran

Justice Chandran: the flat in Mumbai shall be given by executing a gift deed. On a lighter note, CJI: Apart from the 2 parkings that comes with the flat, give two BMWs also (smiles) Sr Adv Divan: that is no longer there Milord. Ends. — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 5, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

