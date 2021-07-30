As per National Crime Records Bureau State/UT-wise, Gender-wise & Age group-wise (14-18 yrs & 18-30 yrs) number of suicides committed by people during 2017-2019 is at Annexure-I. As per information provided by National Crime Records Bureau cause-wise, gender-wise & age group-wise (14-18 yrs & 18-30 yrs) number of suicides committed by people during 2017-2019 is at Annexure-II.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) since 1982 as part of National Health Mission (NHM), wherein technical and financial support is provided to the States/UTs, based on the proposals received from them, for implementation of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP). The programme aims to provide suicide prevention services, work place stress management, life skills training and counselling in schools and colleges, inter-alia.

Mental healthcare services have also been added in the package of services under Comprehensive Primary Health Care under Ayushman Bharat – HWC Scheme. Operational guidelines on Mental, Neurological, and Substance Use Disorders (MNs) at Health and Wellness Centers (HWC) have been released under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat. Click here to see Annexure.

Ministry of women and Child development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NIMHANS to establish a National Initiative & Integrated Resource Centre for Child Protection, Mental Health, and Psychosocial Care named “SAMVAD” at NIMHANS, at Bangalore. Maharashtra Witnessed Maximum Suicides in India With 18,000 Cases in 2018, Delhi Tops Metros in Suicide Cases.

Central Social Welfare Board (CSWB) under Ministry of Women & Child Development is implementing Family Counselling Centres (FCC) which was introduced by CSWB in 1983. The Family Counselling Centres under the scheme provides counselling, referral and rehabilitative services to women and children, who are victims of atrocities, family mal-adjustments and social ostracism and also provide crisis intervention and trauma counselling in case of natural disasters.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

