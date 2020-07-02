Zacc P is an entertainer, singer, and actor originally from Orlando, Florida. Recently, Zacc P was recognized by Orlando Times' own editor Jimmie Williams for assisting in feeding over 2,000 families with the star studded Ace League in the inner city of Orlando. This year he has molded a sound of his own that is unlike any of his peers. With a smooth, versatile voice and bold lyrics, time and time again he has proven there isnʼt a beat he isnʼt capable of fitting his unique style. Itʼs difficult not to get caught up in Zaccʼs near perfect flow on every track. After his first industry record on Andre Merrittʼs single “Feelings and Changes” Zacc went to work on his first release “I Like What I Like” a tribute to him really letting go and finding the freedom to be and do what he loves, the way he loves to do it.

He then went on to release “Body on Body” where he showcased how effortlessly he can switch up his style starting with the smooth track “Passion”, making his way through the flawless rap in “Insane” back to that beautiful, attentive lover in the final song, “Make Love”.

Zacc Pʼs latest release “Bad Girls” highlights the evolution of his music with his single “Fine Fine” which has found itself in the Top 40 on the radio in North Carolina, West Virginia, San Francisco, Palm Springs, CA and Las Vegas. Zacc P has reached over 10 million streams collectively online as an artist/song-writer. Starting as a rapper and eventually transitioning into singing, Zacc has been able to blend the styles together to create “Urban Pop” and “Urban R&B”.

“[Zacc Pʼs Music] has a great arc to it that shows a surprisingly broad range of versatility. I fell in love with the clever, funny, insightful and soulful music I jammed and clowned to as a kid and want to see this kind of music make a comeback with a fresh vibe and the latest beats.” – AboveAverageHipHop.com

Zacc P is definitely an artist that pulls you in and will keep you listening for years to come. His next single will be a collaboration with Umraan Syed. Followed by a smash pop hit with International OG that has already gotten radio interest from 104.5 in Central Florida pre release.