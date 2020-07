Zacc P is an entertainer, singer, and actor originally from Orlando, Florida. Recently, Zacc P was recognized by Orlando Times' own editor Jimmie Williams for assisting in feeding over 2,000 families with the star studded Ace League in the inner city of Orlando. This year he has molded a sound of his own that is unlike any of his peers. With a smooth, versatile voice and bold lyrics, time and time again he has proven there isn始t a beat he isn始t capable of fitting his unique style. It始s difficult not to get caught up in Zacc始s near perfect flow on every track. After his first industry record on Andre Merritt始s single 鈥淔eelings and Changes鈥 Zacc went to work on his first release 鈥淚 Like What I Like鈥 a tribute to him really letting go and finding the freedom to be and do what he loves, the way he loves to do it.

He then went on to release 鈥淏ody on Body鈥 where he showcased how effortlessly he can switch up his style starting with the smooth track 鈥淧assion鈥, making his way through the flawless rap in 鈥淚nsane鈥 back to that beautiful, attentive lover in the final song, 鈥淢ake Love鈥.

Zacc P始s latest release 鈥淏ad Girls鈥 highlights the evolution of his music with his single 鈥淔ine Fine鈥 which has found itself in the Top 40 on the radio in North Carolina, West Virginia, San Francisco, Palm Springs, CA and Las Vegas. Zacc P has reached over 10 million streams collectively online as an artist/song-writer. Starting as a rapper and eventually transitioning into singing, Zacc has been able to blend the styles together to create 鈥淯rban Pop鈥 and 鈥淯rban R&B鈥.

鈥淸Zacc P始s Music] has a great arc to it that shows a surprisingly broad range of versatility. I fell in love with the clever, funny, insightful and soulful music I jammed and clowned to as a kid and want to see this kind of music make a comeback with a fresh vibe and the latest beats.鈥 鈥 AboveAverageHipHop.com

Zacc P is definitely an artist that pulls you in and will keep you listening for years to come. His next single will be a collaboration with Umraan Syed. Followed by a smash pop hit with International OG that has already gotten radio interest from 104.5 in Central Florida pre release.