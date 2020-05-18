Zee News' 28 Employees at Noida Office Test COVID-19 Positive, Chief Editor Sudhir Chaudhary Shares Statement

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Noida, May 18: A total of 28 employees of leading news channel Zee News tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed a statement issued by the media outlet. The infected patients were shifted to isolation facilities and subjected to medical treatment. Their condition is asymptomatic, confirmed Chief Editor Sudhir Chaudhary. OPPO Shuts Operations at Greater Noida Factory After 6 Workers Test Positive for COVID-19.

"These are difficult times. 28 of my colleagues at ZeeNews have tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully all of them are fine,mostly asymptomatic. I wish them a speedy recovery and salute their courage and professionalism. Sharing the official statement with you," Chaudhary said.

As per the statement issued by Zee News, the employees were part of the channel's workforce stationed at the Noida office. After they were found positive, the official premises were sealed and completely sanitised. The channel has temporarily shifted to an alternative location.

All other employees of the Zee News Noida office would be tested for coronavirus, confirmed the channel in its statement. "We are following the best practices to break the cycle and contain the infection in coordination with all government and health authorities. All health protocols and official guidelines are being followed," they said.

These are difficult times. 28 of my colleagues at @ZeeNews have tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully all of them are fine,mostly asymptomatic. I wish them a speedy recovery and salute their courage & professionalism. Sharing the official statement with you. pic.twitter.com/50yW2auj0Y — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) May 18, 2020

The positive cases of COVID-19, at Zee News' Noida office, comes a day after mobile manufacturer OPPO confirmed that six of its employees at the Noida-based factory have contracted the lethal virus. This has forced the company to shut down the operations.

Noida, close to national capital Delhi, is one of the severely affected cities due to COVID-19 outbreak. The total positive cases surged to 286 today, after 31 new cases - including 28 of Zee News - were reported.