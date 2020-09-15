Beijing, September 15: A Shenzen-based Chinese technology company Zhenhua has reportedly been snooping on top Indian leaders, VVIPs, with the list including 10,000 prominent personalities and organisations, according to an Indian Express report.

The list of famous personalities includes names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind, CDS chief Bipin Rawat, Sonia Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan Singh, top bureaucrats, academicians, journalists to name a few. It has also been found that heads of Indian companies like Nykaa, Uber India, PayU, Flipkart, Zomato, and Swiggy are also being monitored. As many as 1400 Indian companies are on the Zhenhua database. Zhenhua Data Leak: Here's All About the Snooping Activity by Chinese Firm on Over 10,000 Prominent Indian Personalities And Organisations.

Payment apps such as Paytm, Razorpay, PhonePe, Pine Labs, Avenues Payments, and FSS payment gateway that had partnered with merchants like IRCTC, are under the radar.

The list also includes names like Bigbasket, Daily Bazaar, Zappfresh, Fresh Meat Market, Zomato, Swiggy, FoodPanda, online meat delivery platforms.

Some of the other prominent personalities that are being tracked include T K Kurien, Anish Shah, Group CFO, Mahindra Group, PK X Thomas, CTO, Reliance Brands, Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Retail; and Vineet Sekhsaria, Country Head, Morgan Stanley, Real Estate Investing.

The development comes at a time when the two countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

