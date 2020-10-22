New Delhi, October 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prakash Javadekar and several other political leaders wished Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday today. Shah, who turned 56 today, is the current Home Minister and has been the BJP president for more than five-and-a-half years from 2014. The BJP grew by leaps and bounds under him, capturing power in many states and returning to the helm at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger win than 2014.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and lauded Shah for his contribution in nation development. The Prime Minister said the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress, adding that his efforts to make the BJP stronger are also noteworthy. "Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India", Modi tweeted. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Amit Shah on His 56th Birthday, Appreciated His Dedication and Contribution Towards India's Progress.

Here's the tweet by Narendra Modi:

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also wished Amit Shah on the occasion of his birthday today. "Happy Birthday to the Home Minister Amit Shah. You have played an important role in making the country strong and secure. May God grant you a healthy life and long life", Javadekar said.

Here's the tweet by Prakash Javadekar:

BJP leader Varun Gandhi took to Twitter and wished the Home Minister on his birthday. "Shri @AmitShah Ji’s life has been one of great tyaag and tapasya towards making India prouder, stronger & more self-reliant. He is a perfect mix of tradition & modernity. May all divine blessings protect him & fill his path with happiness & peace. Happy birthday, Sir", Gandhi tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

Shri @AmitShah Ji’s life has been one of great tyaag & tapasya towards making India prouder, stronger & more self-reliant. He is a perfect mix of tradition & modernity. May all divine blessings protect him & fill his path with happiness & peace. Happy birthday,Sir. #HBDayAmitShah pic.twitter.com/iBJSdJt3Lh — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 22, 2020

Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, wished Amit Shah good health, happiness & a long life in the service of our nation. "Extend my heartiest Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. May Lord Buddha bless you with good health, happiness & a long life in the service of our nation", he tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

Extend my heartiest Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. May Lord Buddha bless you with good health, happiness & a long life in the service of our nation.#HBDayAmitShah pic.twitter.com/m2K6SZmbQf — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Tripura Minister Pranajit Singha Roy termed Shah as the Chanakya of Indian politics and said under his visionary leadership, the Home Ministry has ensured best deliveries at several fronts.

Here's the tweet by Pranajit Singha Roy:

Warm wishes to Hon'ble Home Minister & Chanakya of Indian politics Shri @AmitShah ji on his birthday. Under his visionary leadership Home Ministry has ensured best deliveries at several fronts. The long awaited Bru settlement at Tripura has been possible under his supervision. pic.twitter.com/d635rvW7nR — Pranajit Singha Roy (@Pranajitsinghar) October 22, 2020

The prime minister chose Shah as the Home Minister in his cabinet after coming to power for a second term. Shah was born in 1964 in Mumbai and had been involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from his early days. In Gujarat, Shah served as the Home Minister in the BJP government, which was helmed by Modi, who was the Chief Minister of the state at that time.

