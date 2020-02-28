Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee Share Lunch at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Home; Nitish Kumar Also Join in

Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Home. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhubaneswar, February 28: Home Minister Amit Shah and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who have been bitter critics of each other, had a lunch together on Friday at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence, where they were also joined by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The lunch, during which Shah and Banerjee sat facing each other across the table, was hosted by Patnaik after the Eastern Zonal Council meeting here. Sources said the lunch, during which traditional Odia delicacies were served, was hosted in the honour of Union Home Minister and the two chief ministers. One Nation, One Ration Card: West Bengal Snubs Modi Government Again; Won't Implement Centre's Scheme, Says Jyotipriya Mallick.

Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined them. While there was no official word on what was talked about during the meal, the picture of Shah and Mamata sharing a lunch led to talks in the political circles about a possible scale down in their attacks on each other.

See Pics:

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik hosted a lunch for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at his residence in Bhubaneswar today. pic.twitter.com/hMMVxsEhiZ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, who represented the state in the meeting in the absence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, did not join them.

Banerjee said, "I joined the lunch together with respected Home Minister, respected Naveenji and respected Nitishji." Mamata Banerjee Withdraws West Bengal From Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

In a tweet, Patnaik said, "Such a pleasure having the company of Union Home Minister@Amit Shah ji, my colleague CMs, @MamataOfficial, @NitishKumar ji & Union Minister @dpradhanbjp ji at Naveen Niwas. Had a wonderfully interactive time over some home cooked #Odia delicacies."