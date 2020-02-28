One Nation, One Ration Card: West Bengal Snubs Modi Government Again; Won't Implement Centre's Scheme, Says Jyotipriya Mallick

West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata, February 28: The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, won't implement another scheme of the central government because of "differences of opinion". According to West Bengal Food Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, the state government will consider joining the Centre's 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme when the central government will pay pending dues. Mamata Banerjee Withdraws West Bengal From Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

"We have not received any intimation from the central government in connection with its ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme. There is no question of joining them (the Centre) in this matter," Jyotipriya Mallick was quoted as saying. The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme allows beneficiaries to buy subsidised food grains from ration shops in any part of India. It ensures that poor, if migrate within the country, don't get deprived of public distribution system (PDS) entitlement.

Mallick said that the state government has spent Rs 200 crore for the digitisation of ration cards under its "Khadya Sathi" scheme. "Who will give the amount back to us? We will not be implementing it (One Nation, One Ration Card scheme)," he asserted. "Other than that, there is a huge amount of fund which we are due to receive from the central government… It has reached Rs 6,000 crore," the minister added. Modi Government Denies Reports That Rajasthan, Maharashtra 'Reluctant' to Implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Only 10 states - Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharasthra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tripura - have so far implemented the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme. The Centre has given states and Union Territories (UTs) time till June 30, 2020, to roll out the scheme. Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee government had opted out of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogyo Yojana, which provides free health care to the poor.