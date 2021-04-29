New April 29: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan is poised to make a comeback to power in the state for the second time in a row, but not with a thumping majority though,

According to the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News, it's a straight forward electoral battle between the incumbent LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The exit poll predicts that the ruling LDF is expected to retain power in the southern state, defying the trend of the incumbent tasting defeat in every second electoral cycle. The 140-member Kerala Assembly went to the polls in a single phase on April 6. West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021: Who is Winning Assembly Elections? Surveys Divided But Poll of Poll Numbers Predict Majority For TMC, BJP To Emerge As 2nd Largest Party.

As per the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News, the Left alliance is expected to win 71 to 77 seats, with 71 being the majority mark. The main opposition - the UDF - is likely to secure 62 to 68 seats. The NDA will continue to remain a marginal player in the state with 0 to 2 seats.

Check Numbers:

𝗖𝗩𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗡𝗼𝘄/𝗔𝗕𝗣 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 Regionwise vote share: 2016 assembly elections#KeralaAssemblyElections2021 pic.twitter.com/xquNo2DHm2 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) April 29, 2021

In 2016 Assembly elections, the LDF had won 91 seats, the UDF secured 47 seats, the NDA got one, while one seat went to an Independent. According to exit poll data, the ruling LDF is projected to secure 42.8 per cent votes. The UDF is expected to get 41.4 per cent vote share whie the NDA is likely to get 13.7 per cent votes.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the LDF had got 43.5 per cent vote share, hence the ruling alliance is likely to witness a marginal dip of 0.7 per cent this time.

Ther UDF had secured 38.8 per cent votes in 2016, marking a swing of 2.6 per cent this time, while the NDA had secured 14.9 per cent votes last time, showing a dip of 1.7 per cent vote share in the latest polls. Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee Set To Retain West Bengal, DMK Clear Winner in Tamil Nadu, Predicts Times Now/ABP-CVoter.

According to the exit poll, thr LDF and UDF are expected to secure maximum seats in North Kerala, where the LDF is likely to win 34 to 36 seats, followed by the UDF with 24 to 26 seats.

In South Kerala, the LDF is likely to win 21 to 23 seats and the UDF is expected to garner 15 to 17 seats. In Central Kerala, the LDF is projected to win 16 to 18 seats, while the UDF is expected to manage 23 to 25 seats.

