Kolkata, April 29: The eighth phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal concluded on Thursday. Shortly after the culmination of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, exit poll results were out. Most of the exit poll results predicted a majority for the ruling Trinamool Congress party in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to cross the 100 figure-mark. Though the TMC is expected to gain a majority in the state, its numbers are likely to decline significantly as compared to the previous assembly elections. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

The Times Now-CVoter predicted 158 seats for the TMC whereas, the BJP is expected to bag 115 seats. The survey predicted only 19 seats for Congress and the Left alliance. Notably, and others were expected to win six constituencies.

The ABP News C-Voter survey predicted 152-164seats for the TMC, whereas, the NDA was predicted to win 109-121 seats. The alliance of the Congress and the Left parties is likely to bag 14-25 seats. Independents or candidates from other parties are expected to win any seat in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Meanwhile, The Republic-CNX survey predicted a strong possibility of the saffron party crossing the majority mark. The survey predicted 138-148seats for the BJP, whereas, the TMC is expected to win 128-138 Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Meanwhile, the Congress and the Left Alliance is likely to bag 11-21 seats.

Here Are All Exit Poll Results:

Survey TMC BJP Congress Left Times Now-Cvoter 158 115 19 ABP-Cvoter 152-64 109-121 14-25 Republic-CNX 128-138 138-148 11.21 India Today-Axis My India News 24-Chankya Jan KI Baat 118-134 150-162 Oct-14

The official count of results would begin on May 2, 2021, by the Election Commission. The main competition in these elections was between the ruling TMC and the BJP. Notably, Mamata Banerjee is seeking the third consecutive term as the Chief Minister. The elections in the state were held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 in 292 constituencies. The polling in the remaining two seats will be conducted on May 16, and the results will be declared on May 19.

