Atri, a rural constituency of Bihar, is based in Gaya district of the state. The vidhan sabha seat would be contested in the first phase of upcoming assembly elections. The electoral fight in this constituency is primarily between the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Election Commission has scheduled the voting on October 28.

Atri is among the 71 seats that will be contested in round one of the assembly elections. The second and third phase of polls would be conducted on November 3 and 7, whereas, the results of all the 243 assembly seats of Bihar will be declared on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The Mahagathbandhan candidate from Atri vidhan sabha seat is RJD leader Ajay Yadav, whereas, the rival NDA camp has issued the ticket to JD(U) leader Manorma Devi. In the 2015 assembly polls, when the JD(U) and RJD had contested in an alliance, the latter's Kunti Devi was elected as the winner.

The forthcoming polls in Bihar is also the first major electoral battle in India after the outbreak of COVID-19. The C-Voter survey, whose outcome was released on October 12, had predicted another term for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the NDA expected to win 160 seats. The Mahagathbandhan was predicted to be restricted at 76 constituencies.

